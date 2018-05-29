Health workshops for those with ongoing ailments set in Niagara County

Free workshops will be held throughout Niagara County for those with ongoing health condition like arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, pain and high blood pressure.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, sponsored by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division and the Niagara County Office for the Aging, offers workshops to help participants learn how to manage their health and maintain an active lifestyle. Caregivers are also welcome.

The workshops, held once a week for six weeks, begin June 20 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at DeGraff Hospital Community Center, 139 Division Street, North Tonawanda.

The Diabetes Self-Management Program's workshops, also held once a week for six weeks, begin on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge, 6791 North Canal Road, Lockport and also on June 6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls.

To register or to ask questions, contact Kristin Wolf at the Nursing Division at 278-1900.