GUGINO, Joseph A.

GUGINO - Joseph A. Age 71 of Buffalo, passed away of a heart attack on May 26, 2018. Joseph was born in Buffalo on February 13, 1947 to the late Russell J. Gugino and Mary N. (Stefano) Gugino. He is survived by Joanne M. Almeter - Gugino and their children, Michael J. Gugino and Alexandra M. (Todd) Piotrowski. He is also survived by his brother Anthony R. (Rochelle) Gugino, and his sister Angelyn M. (Walter) Franovich, many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also father to Russell J. Lamacchia, Joseph A. (Beth) Lamacchia, Rhonda Gugino, Anthony J. (Dawn) Gugino - Panzeralla, and Mark (Cathy) Annis. Joseph was the owner/operator of Gugino Roofing, Computer Expressions Unlimited, and M&A Amusements. In 1990, M&A Amusements introduced a Rio Grande Train to The Buffalo Zoo. His Lemon Ice Stand was always a big hit at The Italian Festival. Joe traveled to festivals, malls, convention centers, and carnivals throughout WNY for years with his rides and concessions. He loved fishing and boating all his life. He expressed his heart through the pictures and videos he took. Joe eagerly shared descriptive stories from his eventful past. He was known as the "Train Man", the "Cotton Candy Man" and of course "Crazy Joe". Friends and family may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-9 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd, Kenmore on Friday at 10:00 AM (please assemble at church). He will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's name to the Children's Charity of Buffalo & WNY, (716)-854-7577 or The Food Bank of WNY, (716)-852-1305. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.