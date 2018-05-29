Grand Island nature sanctuary gets grant
The Western New York Land Conservancy has received $35,000 from New York state to support the creation of the Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary.
The sanctuary is a 140-acre forested wetland surrounding Assumption Cemetery on Grand Island near the Niagara River.
The conservatory is finalizing the purchase of the property from Catholic Charities, and plans to seek community input for the sanctuary.
Land conservancy to buy 140 acres of Grand Island cemetery for forest preserve
