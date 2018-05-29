Game One of Cup series is golden in local ratings over Game Seven Warriors victory

On a golden night for sports fans, Game One of the Stanley Cup final on Monday was a decisive winner in Buffalo over Game Seven of the NBA's Western Conference finals.

The Vegas Golden Knights' 6-4 win over Washington, which did have an advantage of being on a local network affiliate, averaged a preliminary 8.9 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), which is more than double the 3.72 rating in the top 56 metered markets. The top-rated quarter hour locally for an extremely entertaining game with plenty of goals was an 11.4 at 8:30 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors' 101-92 victory over the Houston Rockets had a 4.9 preliminary local rating on TNT, a national cable channel. The Warriors' come-from-behind win hit a peak of 8.0 near game's end. TNT reports the game had a 10.3 rating in the top 56 metered markets, which is more than double the Buffalo rating.

Buffalo is expected to be one of the few markets in the country where the NHL game outrated the NBA game. Buffalo, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. could be the only three markets with higher ratings for hockey than basketball.

NBC cut from the end of the Vegas victory without interviewing a player, primarily because it doesn't want to cost its local affiliates news viewers by delaying the newscasts across the nation even further than the few minutes it ran past the scheduled 11 p.m. end.

The season premiere of ABC's "The Bachelorette," which includes the participation of Buffalo native Jason Tartick, had a 2.7 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), the local ABC affiliate. It peaked in the final 15 minutes when Becca Kufrin, "The Bachelorette," started handing out roses and breaking the hearts of those who didn't receive one and were eliminated. Tartick, who made the Final Four, received one.

Of course, "The Bachelorette" is counterprogramming to the sports competition. It is expected to deliver a strong rating in female demographics and likely will get a big boost in delayed viewing by people who were watching the games live.

In one other rating note, Cleveland's 87-79 victory led by LeBron James over host Boston in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night had a preliminary 4.9 local rating on cable's ESPN.

Nationally, ESPN reported the game was its highest-rated game ever with a 9.1 rating in the 56 metered markets. That is close to double the average in Buffalo for the game.

Game One of the NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State begins Thursday on ABC and would end June 17 if the series goes seven games. None of the games will compete directly with the Stanley Cup final, which would run till June 13 if it goes seven games.