A Closer Look: Buffalo City Hall

Buffalo City Hall: The Art Deco building was completed in 1931. City Hall is rich with artwork. The most significant murals are in the lobby, however, carvings, paintings, artwork, and elaborate tile work extend throughout the 32-story building. At 398 feet high from the street to the top of the tower, it is one of the tallest municipal office buildings in the United States. Guided walking tours starting in the lobby take place at noon Monday through Friday.