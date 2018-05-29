Buffalo's Art Deco City Hall was completed in 1931. At 398 feet high from the street to the top of the tower, it is one of the tallest municipal office buildings in the U.S. It has 32 stories, 26 of which are usable office space. In 1999 Buffalo City Hall was placed on the State and National Register of Historic Places. Buffalo News photographer Derek Gee gives you a closer look at the many details of this magnificent building.
Buffalo City Hall, located at 65 Niagara Square, is the seat for municipal government in Buffalo.
The columns of Buffalo City Hall are a blend of Egyptian papyrus reeds, bundled together with steel bands and set atop a modern art deco nut. The combination is symbolic of the blend between classical and modern. The shafts of the columns represent large octagon nuts with rivet stud heads applied. The molding of the lintel is styled to depict a saw, portraying the power in Buffalo's industry.
A visitor to City Hall exits below the painting in the grand lobby "Frontiers Unfettered by Any Frowning Fortress" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge. The painting depicts Buffalo as an international gateway to Canada. The main figure in this mural is a woman holding the United States in one hand and Canada in the other, uniting the two in peace.
The massive columns outside the rear entrance to Buffalo City Hall. Groundbreaking for the building was held on Sept. 16, 1929. The cornerstone was laid May 14, 1930; the building was occupied in 1931; and it was dedicated in July 1932.
The stained glass sunburst above the Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor of Buffalo City Hall. The stained glass window is an example of the Indian artistry throughout City Hall.
Detail of the stained glass sunburst above the Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor of Buffalo City Hall.
Huge columns and the ornate frieze outside the rear entrance. The total cost of building City Hall was more than $6 million, making it one of the most costly city halls in the country at that time.
The ceiling over the three-story stone atrium inside the pillars at the main entrance to Buffalo City Hall features intricate, glazed terra cotta tiles.
One of several eagles standing guard atop Buffalo City Hall.
Stone carvings representing the four winds can be seen over each entrance. "Karibo-Nokka," or the North Wind, is over the front entrance (top left); "Wabun," or the "Keeper of the Eastern Door," over the rear entrance (top right); "Kabeyun," or the "Keeper of the Western Door," over the rear entrance (lower left); and "Shawon Dasse," or the South Wind, over the front entrance (bottom right) to the lobby in Buffalo City Hall.
Sculptures representing the months of the year adorn the corner windows on the exterior of City Hall. Figures representing each month start at the top left.
Stone carvings representing justice, knowledge, courage, wisdom, charity, concordia, patriotism, and prudence identify the virtues necessary for a successful legislative government in the Common Council chambers at Buffalo City Hall.
A portrait of Ebenezer Johnson, the first mayor of Buffalo who served from 1832-1835, hangs in the Executive Chambers at Buffalo City Hall.
The vaulted ceiling over the lobby of Buffalo City Hall is made up of mandala designs and Native American patterns.
The "wheel of life" on the ceiling in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall (top photo). A popular symbol at the time City Hall was built, it represents the four winds. This is the only one that remains intact. Others in the building were vandalized (bottom photo) during World War II when the symbol became known as a swastika that was used by the Nazis.
A directory on the wall in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
Detail of the brass elevator door on the first floor of Buffalo City Hall.
The brass elevator doors on the first floor of Buffalo City Hall.
Squirrels, birds, frogs and fish are carved in stone on the door frames of the first floor offices in Buffalo City Hall.
A portrait of President Millard Fillmore is the only portrait of someone who is not a former mayor hanging in the Executive Chamber at Buffalo City Hall.
In Buffalo City Hall Executive Chambers, a portrait of Alexander Brush, Buffalo's mayor from 1870-73 and again from 1880-81, hangs above a row of seats from the former Memorial Auditorium.
A stone eagle with the Buffalo city seal stands guard above the entrance to the Executive Chambers in Buffalo City Hall.
An image of a fasci, a ceremonial ax that became a symbol of power during the Roman Empire, is featured on a heavy brass door inside the Common Council chambers in Buffalo City Hall.
An eagle carved out of stone graces the Common Council chambers in Buffalo City Hall.
Native American patterns and mandalas are repeated throughout the colorful ceiling of the first floor at Buffalo City Hall.
The four sentinels stand guard over the lobby of Buffalo City Hall. Top left represents fidelity; top right represents service; bottom left is diligence; and bottom right is virtue.
A carving representing "The Creator" in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
Sculptures in the lobby of City Hall include President Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president who also served as the governor of New York and mayor of Buffalo (top left); Frank X. Schwab, mayor of Buffalo from 1922-1929 (top right); President John F. Kennedy in the lobby of Buffalo bottom left); and President Millard Fillmore, the 13th president, who was from Buffalo (lower right).
A brass eagle featured in the decorative railing in the Treasury at Buffalo City Hall.
A brass compass rose design, featured in the decorative railing in the Treasury at City Hall, is repeated throughout the building.
Detail of a column top in the Treasury inside Buffalo City Hall.
Detail of a shield on the exterior of Buffalo City Hall.
A portrait of E.G. Spaulding, who was mayor in 1847 and later went on to become a congressmen for New York's 32nd district, hangs in the Treasury at Buffalo City Hall.
Portraits of past mayors hang in the Executive Chambers at Buffalo City Hall.
The Treasury inside Buffalo City Hall.
A mural depicting "Charity" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in a first-floor wing in Buffalo City Hall.
The mural "Protection" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in a first-floor wing at Buffalo City Hall.
Detail of the mural "Frontiers Unfettered by Any Frowning Fortress" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found over the main entrance in the grand lobby of City Hall.
The mural "Education" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in a first-floor wing at Buffalo City Hall.
A series of sculptures representing different Native American clans greets visitors at the western entrance to Buffalo City Hall.
Four carvings around the exterior of Buffalo City Hall depict Vintage, Floriculture, Fruitage and Agriculture.
The mural "Talents Diversified u2013 Find Vent in Myriad Forms" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in the grand lobby of Buffalo City Hall. The lower two photos are details of the mural.
Another detail of the mural "Talents Diversified - Find Vent in Myriad Forms" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in the grand lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
A carved figure and a carved eagle on two of the brass light fixtures inside the Common Council chambers in Buffalo City Hall.
The window in the Common Council chambers in Buffalo City Hall.
Native American patterns are repeated on the intricately detailed walls in the Common Council chambers on the 13th floor of Buffalo City Hall.
A stone carving representing the shipping industry, a bridge builder, and the railroad industry over the lobby in Buffalo City Hall.
Carvings representing horticulture, poetry and a miner grace the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
Stone carvings representing agriculture and firefighters adorn the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
The mural "Construction" by artist William de Leftwich-Dodge can be found in a first-floor wing at Buffalo City Hall.
Intricate stonework at Buffalo City Hall.
The ceiling over the three-story stone atrium inside the pillars on the main entrance to Buffalo City Hall features intricate, glazed terra cotta tiles.
Detail of a column on the front of Buffalo City Hall. It blends classic Egyptian bound papyrus reeds with a modern art deco base that mirrors the octagonal shape of the building's dome.
An eagle stands guard on the exterior of Buffalo City Hall.
Underneath the entrance frieze and behind the columns are four sandstone panels. The four panels represent the "Frontier Folk," the first settlers of Buffalo. The top left panel depicts a woman harvesting; the top right panel depicts a man hunting deer; the lower left depicts a woman weaving; and the lower right depicts a man building a cabin. These panels represent the hardships of American pioneers.
Glazed terra cotta tiles adorn City Hall.
The three-story stone atrium behind the columns at the main entrance.
Historian and preservationist David Granville leads a tour in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall.
Statue of President Grover Cleveland, who also served as governor of New York and mayor of Buffalo, stands outside Buffalo City Hall.
The western frieze of Buffalo City Hall.
Buffalo City Hall plaque.
The intricate pattern on a metal plate outside the main entrance to Buffalo City Hall.
The western frieze of Buffalo City Hall depicts significant moments in Buffalo's history.
One of several eagles standing guard atop Buffalo City Hall.
The eastern frieze of Buffalo City Hall depicts the industries represented within the region.
Detail of stone molding outside Buffalo City Hall.
The seal of the City of Buffalo in stone outside the main entrance to Buffalo City Hall.
Statue of Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, outside Buffalo City Hall.
One of several eagles stands guard outside Buffalo City Hall.
The eastern frieze of Buffalo City Hall depicts the main industries of the region. When approaching the main entrance, the central figure (center top photo) represents a historian, with pen in hand, ready to open the book of Buffalo's history and write. Upper left, workers representing electric power; upper right, figures representing construction; middle left, represents the family; center, represents science and medicine; center right, shows figures representing poetry and architecture; lower left, figures representing dockworkers; lower center, depicts a student and teacher; bottom right, figures representing transportation, especially railroad, sea travel and air travel.
The colorful octagonal top of Buffalo City Hall is known as the "sun headdress." The glass door visible at the top is where visitors can take in the view from the observation deck.
The sun rises behind Buffalo. City Hall was Buffalo's tallest building from its construction until 1970 when One Seneca Tower was built.
Buffalo City Hall: The Art Deco building was completed in 1931. City Hall is rich with artwork. The most significant murals are in the lobby, however, carvings, paintings, artwork, and elaborate tile work extend throughout the 32-story building. At 398 feet high from the street to the top of the tower, it is one of the tallest municipal office buildings in the United States. Guided walking tours starting in the lobby take place at noon Monday through Friday.
