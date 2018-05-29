Brad Bronicki was bass fishing over the weekend when he hooked into something big. A record smallmouth? How about a 25-pound catfish. It hit a swimbait while fishing Lake Erie.
Aidan Balbach of Buffalo with a 5-pound, 19.5-inch bass.
In four hours two people - Ken and Kathy Bermel of Lockport - kept 10 walleye while fishing Chautauqua Lake. They caught 44. They were fishing with Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters. Here Ken shows off a couple of his keepers.
Wayne Brewer of Seneca Falls with a Cayuga Lake laker while fishing with Capt. Jim Morgan of Seneca Chief Charters.
This Laker was taken off Artpark on Saturday using a kwikfish. Dan Buscaglia of Grand island was the angler, fishing with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island.
Caden Suhr (13) surprisingly caught this 27.5-inch northern pike from a retention pond in Lancaster on a rubber worm. Seek and ye shall find!
Bob Charlton of Lockport caught a nice steelhead while fishing from the fishing platform in Lewiston. The fish hit an artificial minnow on a red jig head. He also caught a few small mouth bass, and had a large lake trout hooked that broke the line. What a great morning!
Bob Charlton from Lockport with a sweet smallie.
Sam Coppola and Josh Foster of Williamsville with walleye caught trolling out near the windmills. The largest was 8 pounds.
Efron from Pennsylvania with a couple of Spring King Salmon from Lake Ontario caught fishing with Sparkys Charters
He's Efron other one.
Sam Ferrise from Nashville, Tenn., with Capt. Chris Cinelli holding up his massive 7-pound, 1-ounce smallmouth! (Amazingly, it wasn't a tagged fish!)
Some of the big perch that anglers have been catching on Lake Erie. This batch of big ones came from the boat of Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport.
jake Romanack with the TV Show Fishing 411 shows off one of the many kings they caught while fishing Lake Ontario between the Niagara Bar and Wilson last week, filming another complete show in the three days they were in town.
Tom Kaminsky of Winchester, Va., caught another nice smallie that tipped the scales at 5 pounds, 11 ounces while fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport.
Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reeled in this big pickerel while fishing on Cayuga Lake with Capt. Jim Morgan.
Jim LaChase of Rochester couldn't quite out-do his brother but stll managed to catch a 5-pound, 9-ounce smallmouth bass in Lake Erie while fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Charters.
Nicholas Leszczynski with A smallmouth caught with Sparkys Charters.
Ray Lutkins from Hawthorn, N.J., caught this steelie on a kwikfish on Artpark in the lower Niagara River. He was fishing with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island.
Leo Maloney of Sherill shows off a Cayuga Lake lake trout caught while fishing with Capt. Jim Morgan of Lodi.
Mark Romanack with the TV Show Fishing 411 caught this nice king while fishing out of Niagara County. Mag spoons 50-60 down was the best program. Caught several cohos up high on five colors of lead core line with spoons.
Steve Brzuszkiewicz and Cliff Merkle, both of Marilla, caught some walleye and northern pike during a recent fishing adventure to Grassy Lake in Quebec.
Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls has been doing well on northern pike fishing the upper Niagara River tossing plugs and jigs.
Mark and Jake Romanack, filming a TV show for their popular Fishing 411 program, even caught an Atlantic salmon to go with their mix of kings and cohos last week. They were fishing on the Niagara Bar.
Capt. Jim Morgan of Lodi holds up a lake trout for Chris Kenyon during a recent trip on Cayuga Lake.
Nancy Colavecchia of Niagara Falls caught this rudd in the upper Niagara River.
Parker Cinelli of Grand Island shot his secondnd bird Sunday morning.
It turned out to be another 17 pound bird. He took the bird on Grand Island.
Ray LaChase of Rochester with a 6-pound smallmouth bass from Lake Erie. He was fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport.
Scott Roetzer with a nice Bass from Lake Erie fishing with Sparkys Charters.
Lindsay Sanik with a Really Nice smallmouth from Lake Erie, fishing with her father Sparkys Charters.
Lindsay Sanik with a nice walleye. Good of her father to put her on some fish!
Dan Scaff of Pittsburgh with a spring king salmon fishing with Sparkys Charters.
Ralph Sears caught this 5-pound, 12-ounce smallie on Lake Erie fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport.
Jacob Slisz, 12, shot his first turkey, a 22-pound Tom with an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. His dad, Jason Slisz, called the bird in for him.
Capt. Sparky with a nice smallmouth. From Lake Erie.
Capt. Jim Steel shows off the biggest smallmouth of this life that he caught last week while fishing with Scott Callen in Buffalo Harbor. He was tossing a crankbait. The fish weighed over 7 pounds and was released to fight another day.
Jim Templeton of Mount Morris reeled in this Lake Erie smallmoouth while fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Charters.
Tom Charlton from Davenport, Iowa, with a very respectable walleye.
Wilson Johnson, 5, of Kenmore hooked and reeled in this 18-inch smallmouth bass on a jig from the Niagara River.
Brock Windoft, left, and fishing partner Ryan McChesney, at it again with a monster 33-pound carp, bowfishing in the Celoron outlet of Chautauqua Lake Monday night.
Anthony Blondell and Colby Finkbeiner of Florida were targeting catfish with Capt. Eric Scordo of Watertown, with NNY Catfish Hunter Charters. Here's a couple of the fish they caught.
Anthony Blondell of Florida hit Chaumont Bay in Lake Ontario to take this big old catfish while fishing with Capt. Eric Scordo with NNY Catfish Hunter Charters.
The threesome with some big cats from Chaumont Bay - Scordo, Finkbeiner and Blondell - fishing with NNY Catfish Hunter Charters.
Andrew Gugliotta of Bath holds up the 12.81-pound lake trout that won the $10,000 prize in the 54th Annual National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake this past weekend. He was fishing with his father, Bruce, out of Sampson State Park using downriggers 73 feet down at first light. He caught it on a homemade green lure. In the picture are (from left): Andrew Gugliotta, Laura Gugliotta, Krew Gugliotta, Bruce and Jo-Ann Gugliotta.
Dan Heath of Haddam, Conn., caught this lower Niagara River steelhead fishing with Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston.
Capt. Frank Shoenacker of Infinity Charters shows off a walleye from Chautauqua Lake. He was using light spinner-and-a-worm rigs in 9 feet of water.
Capt. Frank Shoenacker of Infinity Charters nets a fish for writer Dave Barus over the weekend. Walleye fishing has been fantastic on Chautauqua Lake
Matt and Josh Foster of Williamsville with a smallie doubleheader in the outer harbor,.
Tom Kaminski of Winchester, Va., caught these big smallmoouth bass while fishing with Capt. Joe Fonzi of Gasport on Lake Erie.
Jake Romanack with the TV show Fishing 411 caught this lunker smaller while fishing a show on Lake Erie last week.
