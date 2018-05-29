BuffaloNews.com
Home of the Week: At home in North Buffalo
The awning-covered patio is located on the side of the house. The Broads eat dinner here every night May through September, rain or shine.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The front foyer and staircase were recently redecorated with new carpet and paint. Sixty rolls of wallpaper were removed.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The view from the second-floor landing.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
An abstract painting hangs at the bottom of the staircase.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
A view of the landing with arched window from the second floor.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
A closeup of the hourglass panels on the landing, which were made by a woman on Etsy.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
Another abstract painting in the upstairs hallway.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The living room is furnished with a sectional sofa. The walls are painted the color of cornmeal. The original fireplace now has a gas insert.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
A closeup of the mantel.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The living room has French doors that lead to the patio. The drapery panels are another design from Etsy.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The living room with built-ins.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The kitchen features cherry cabinets with chocolate stain. The countertops are granite.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The island has base cabinets painted pale yellow.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The dining room has a beamed ceiling.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The powder room off the foyer. The floor and wall tiles are original to the house.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
The dressing room was originally designed as a nursery.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
Storage designed by California Closets.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
Shelves keep shoes organized.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
A full bath in the basement that they never used was converted into wine storage.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
A photo of the backyard taken from a bedroom window.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
Another view of the side patio in the summer ...
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
...and in the winter.
Photo courtesy Sally J. Broad
User Submitted
Monday, June 11, 2018
Sally J. and Ed Broad moved to North Buffalo 20 years ago after raising two sons in the suburbs. They love city living.
