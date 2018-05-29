Former Camp Centerland property in Elma sold to new owner

A paving contractor has sold part of the site where a longtime Jewish summer camp once welcomed children.

Nicholas Capozzi of Capozzi Paving sold nearly 70 acres of the former Camp Centerland property at 2260 Bullis Road, along with a single-family home at 2280 Bullis, to an unknown entity called 2280 Bullis Road LLC.

The buyer is registered to the address of law firm Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP in downtown Buffalo, but it could not be further identified. Capozzi did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment.

The purchase price was $1.892 million.

The overall 78-acre property, which held some historic structures, was opened as a summer camp by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo in 1955, and it was also used for private parties or other functions over more than five decades.

The camp was sold by the JCC in November 2012, one year after the JCC sold its 750-acre Camp Lakeland overnight summer camp property in Machias. Both were sold following financial difficulties that at one point threatened the future of the JCC's Benderson Family Building on North Forest Road in Getzville. Centerland now operates on land behind the Benderson building.

The historic structures on the Elma property — including the three-story Lee Mansion, built in 1914 — were torn down after the property was acquired by Bryan Young, owner of Young Development Inc. and Seasonal Nursery of Elma. Young sold it to Capozzi's Centerland LLC in October 2016.