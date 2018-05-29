Dancing bacteria, yogurt-based choreography coming to Buffalo Museum of Science

If your dance moves are feeling a little tired, the Buffalo Museum of Science has just the thing for you: A dance festival based on the dank stylings and cutting-edge movements of intestinal bacteria.

The institution is hosting a four-day dance and art festival based on the human microbiome – that is, the diverse community of living bacteria that inhabit the human body and influence everything from immunity to libido.

On Saturday and Sunday, then again June 9 and 10, the museum will host a duo of dance performances by Anne Brundage Dance designed to "reveal the inner workings of the millions of microscopic friends who call the human body home."

The performances, scheduled every hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days, will be paired with an event featuring speakers from the University at Buffalo and interactive activities from 6 to 9 p.m. June 7. A "living biological art" piece by Canadian installation artist Nicole Clouston will also be on view.

During the performance, according to a release, "the audience will be led on a guided tour through the installation, as dancers perform with yogurt, sing the fermentation blues and explore the effects of too much sugar."

Dance preview

"Balancing Act" and "What We Leave Behind"

When: Saturday and Sunday, then again June 9 and 10.

Where: Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway.

Tickets: $16. Register at sciencebuff.org or call 896-5200.