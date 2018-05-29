CRAWFORD, Alma E. (Michael)

Age 73, of Tonawanda, NY, Saturday, May 26, 2018; wife of the late Curtiss H. Crawford, beloved fiancee of Vernon "Red" Towner; mother of Justine (Michael) Krzeminski, Jackie (Pete) Reiss, Annette (Scott) King, Brent (Christine) Stiles, and the late Jeffrey Stiles; mother-in-law of Stacey (late Jeffrey) Stiles; daughter of the late Edward Gilbert and Twila (nee Schrock) Michael; sister of Marlene (late Dan) Zobrist, Dawn (Tony) Gutka, Kim (Dan) Dolan, Kevin (Kelli) Michael, and the late Jean Berkey, Cheryl Elmer, and Edward Michael; sister-in-law of Paul (late Jean) Berkey, and Linda (late Edward) Michael; also survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 30, from 2-5 PM only at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (Between Morgan & Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM following the visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220 or to the American Diabetes Association 315 Alberta Dr. Amherst, NY 14226. Alma was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the Casino. Condolences may be made to www.rothfuneral.com.