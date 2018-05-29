Celebration of German culture scheduled for Sunday in Amherst

German food, drinks, music and more are on tap Sunday during Sommerfest at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

The event begins at noon and includes entertainment from the German American Musicians Association, the SGTV Edelweiss Buffalo Dancers, the Alphorn Society of Western New York and organ grinder Dan Wilke.

Other activities include horse-drawn hay rides, Grimm Bros. fairy tale puppet shows, harmonic heritage, a special cuckoo clock exhibit and demonstrations on blacksmithing, brewing and German cooking.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for military and seniors and $8 for members. Children 12 and under are free. Admission to the Village's 11 historic buildings, 10 exhibits and historic farmstead with sheep, oxen and chickens is included.