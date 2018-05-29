Years before expected, Buffalo's corpse flower is preparing to bloom again

Morty's back.

The corpse flower — its actual name is Amorphophallus titanum — set an attendance record at Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens in 2014 and is on the rise again.

The gourd-like flower normally blooms every 7 to 10 years, and when it does, for 24 to 48 hours it emits a stinky smell compared to rotting flesh. Botanical staff began noticing Morty, which is located in the Asian Aquatic Garden in House 2, was stirring a couple of weeks ago.

The flower now stands at 3 feet, a foot taller than three days ago. It's thought the flower, which grew to 7 feet 8 inches four years ago, could reach the stinky stage in around two weeks.

"It's so unique that people come from far and wide to see it," said David Swarts, the botanical gardens' chief executive officer. "Four years ago, we had people from Missouri and Kansas who learned about it from public radio and came all the way out here. People are really interested in seeing it and smelling it."

Swarts said the warm, humid greenhouse temperatures in the Botanical Gardens creates the perfect conditions for the plant to thrive.

"It loves this environment, the heat and humidity," Swarts said. "It reminds itself of home."

Kristin Pochopin, director of horticulture, said waiting for the flower to bloom is "a little nerve-wracking. There is the anticipation of when it's going to come and if everything is going to go OK, and then preparing for all the traffic."

"It's like waiting for a baby to arrive," Swarts said.

To store energy, the plant also periodically sends up an enormous green leaf structure in a cycle that repeats until enough energy has been saved to bloom again.

The plant is the second largest flower in the world. It is native to the rain forests of Sumatra and Indonesia and is rarely grown in captivity. When the corpse flower blooms, it is often an event.

Nearly 9,000 people poured into the Botanical Gardens to see Morty in 2014 over a two-week period.

The attraction's all-time one-day attendance mark of 2,257 was set when the plant began to smell on Friday, Aug. 10. It was the first time the Botanical Gardens' turnstiles cracked 2,000 in a single day. The record was shattered the next day when 2,660 people visited.

Morty was one of three corpse flowers the Botanical Gardens obtained in July 2014.