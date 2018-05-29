Buffalo-area shoppers will have the first crack at new Kohl's rewards program

Attention shoppers, Kohl's is piloting a new version of its customer loyalty program in the Buffalo market.

The chain is testing the program in a total of eight markets before expanding it to stores across the country next year.

"During the pilot, we will test, learn, and identify what resonates most with our customers and our Kohl’s associates," said Greg Revelle, Kohl's chief marketing officer, in a release. "We will continue to fine tune the experience to deliver the most compelling program to all of our customers when we roll out the program nationwide in 2019."

Here's how it will change:

Customers with a Kohl's charge card will earn 10 percent Kohl's Cash on every purchase when they use their card

Customers without a Kohl's charge will earn 5 percent Kohl's Cash on every purchase, every day

The Kohl's app will keep track of a customer's Kohl's Cash and will remind shoppers at the register when they have Kohl's Cash available to redeem

Sales events that were formerly open to Kohl's charge customers only have been opened to all customers

Kohl's Charge customers who spend more than $600 per calendar year will receive "elite-level membership," which gets them free shipping from Kohls.com and early access to Black Friday sales.

There will still be limited redemption windows for Kohl's Cash, which will vary. The store will still do its in-store events, which give $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

The pilot is in effect now at all seven stores in the Buffalo market, including those in Olean and Batavia. It's also being tested in Indianapolis, Indiana; Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Minneapolis, Minn.; San Antonio, Texas; Raleigh, N.C.; and Rochester.