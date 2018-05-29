BROCKHAMPTON cancels tour, including Town Ballroom show

The BROCKHAMPTON concert scheduled for tonight in the Town Ballroom has been canceled after a founding member of the band was thrown out amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ameer Vann was kicked out of the hip-hop collective after multiple women accused him of emotional and sexual abuse, which he denied. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he admitted to "disrespecting his past partners." In a statement on Twitter, the band apologized to fans and announced it would cancel the remainder of its tour to regroup.

“We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions. We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner." Read BROCKHAMPTON's statement here:

Ticket refunds for the Town Ballroom show are available at point-of-purchase.