[BN] Blitz newsletter: Could a plant-based diet turn things around for Charles Clay?

Bills tight end Charles Clay believes everything happens for a reason. And he feels the reason behind last year's knee injury that cost him a month of action was that it led him to experiment with new diets, which have him feeling great as he enters his eighth professional season.

Clay told Vic Carucci that he has been following a diet "loaded with plant-based foods and devoid of sugar," with the help of the team nutritionist. His meals include chicken and fish, but little, if any, red meat, Carucci wrote.

Clay, 29, has been frequently limited in practice during his time with the Bills due to chronic knee issues. But changing up his diet "was something I looked into all offseason, trying to keep as much inflammation out of my body as I can," he said. "[A]nd eating has a lot to do with that. I feel awesome right now."

Lorenzo Alexander relieved that kickoffs were saved: "It was something that initially they were threatening to take away," Alexander told Mark Gaughan, "but then they came together with a lot of the great minds who've played this game over the years on special teams. I think they came up with a pretty good solution."

The complete Josh Allen series: Tim Graham recently spent time in Allen's hometown of Firebaugh, Calif., for a story and came back with more than he bargained for – enough info for a five-part series. Read through each story:

• 1: You Bloom Where You're planted: The cultivation of Josh Allen.

• 2: What drives Bills QB Josh Allen? Start with his California hometown.

• 3: From Pop Warner to Bills, playing QB was 'only thing' Josh Allen ever wanted to do.

• 4: Rejection fueled Josh Allen's desire to play football in college – and beyond.

• 5: From Wyoming to the Bills, Josh Allen aims to be among the all-time greats.

