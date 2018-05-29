Bisons batting practice: Wings talk, Vladdy chatter

They said it

What's the best part of the Bisons' "Buffalo Wings" uniforms?

Manager Bobby Meacham: "Bisons I get. But Buffalo Wings? The name. Yeah. The wing helps that 'B' out. The blue cheese right in the middle, the green socks for the celery. All together."

Outfielder Roemon Fields: "Those green socks because I like to wear my pants up."

Catcher Danny Jansen: "That blaze BBQ color with the chicken wing on it is sharp."

Vladdy Jr. report

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s video game-style season continues in Double-A New Hampshire. Through 46 games, the 19-year-old is leading all of baseball with a .433 batting average while collecting 10 homers and 50 RBIs. He has a .481 on-base percentage, a .713 slugging percentage and a 1.194 OPS. In addition he has struck out only 20 times in 178 at-bats and has drawn 18 walks.

But it still seems like he may not be immediately moving to Toronto – or Buffalo.

“He’s getting such good work done in New Hampshire with that particular group of players and staff,” Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington told the Toronto Sun Sunday in Philadelphia. “Though his offensive performance has been exceptional, obviously, we feel like there’s benefit to him being there for a little longer because he’s getting really great work in every day.

“The coaches there and our manager John Schneider have just developed an excellent collaborative environment and a lot of that is because Vladdy himself has been so collaborative. That’s an important factor in the development of any player.”

By the numbers

8 – Number of runs Bisons gave up in the final five games of the series at Rochester that closed Monday, helping the Herd win five of six games after taking the opener, 9-8.

10 – The number of games the Bisons have already had postponed this season. That figure is greater than the number for nine whole seasons the team has played since 2000.

138 – The number of games the Herd will play this season, with the International League dropping its schedule to 140 games and then Buffalo losing two games to the schedule due to weather. It will be the fewest games the Bisons have played as a Triple-A team since 1968, when they went 58-78 as a Washington Senators affiliate.