BELLANTI - Ann Marie Of Tonawanda. Entered into rest May 27, 2018. Loving daughter of the late John and Antoinette (nee Rampino) Bellanti; dear sister of Dominic Bellanti; also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.