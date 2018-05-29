BEAUMONT, Marie M. (Merkel)

May 27, 2018. Wife of the late Albert T.; devoted mother of Susan (Jim) Sienkiewicz, Sharon (Roy) Lorenz, Sandra (Carl) Hruby, and Tom (Mary) Beaumont; loving grandmother of Rich (Dawn) Zavarella, Beth (John) Duszynski, Mike (Sarah) Zavarella, Kyle (Cari) Beaumont, Kristen Beaumont, Shannon (David) Pepe, and Sean Hruby; great-grandmother of Brittany, Brandon, Kavin, Madison, Olivia, and Brycen; dear sister of the late Teresa (Clayton) Haen. Funeral services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), on Saturday at 12 noon. Visitation on Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com