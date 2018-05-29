Area golf (May 30)

Area golf

WNYPGA Pro Officer/Superintendent Results

at Wanakah CC

Overall Champions: Judd Noto/Peter Weisenborn/Ward Dobbins/Jason Knuultia 132. Overall Runners-up: Mike D’Agostino/Bob Enright/Mike Merriman/Doug Vanderlee 133.

Holes in one

Brad Arnone, on the 143-yard 13th hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 9-iron.

Dave Baten, on the 170-yard 7th hole at Terry Hills, with a 7-iron.

John Cardinal, on the 190-yard 1st hole at Harvest Hill, with a 5-wood.

Gus Ehlers, on the 179-yard 11th hole at Concord Crest, with a 3-wood.

Chris Jentsch, on the 153-yard 11th hole at 18 Mile Creek, with a 7-iron.

Sean Kelly, on the 131-yard 7th hole (west) at Willowbrook, with a 9-iron.

Mike Piccillo, on the 212-yard 8th hole at Lancaster, with a 7 iron.

Dick Pisa, on the 105-yard 6th hole at Sheridan, with a pitching wedge.

Mark Smith, on the 152-yard 2nd hole (north) at Willowbrook, with an 8-iron.

Paul Szydlowski, on the 140-yard 13th hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 6-iron.