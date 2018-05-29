Another Voice: Reassessing the moral purpose of higher education

By Robert A. Bonfiglio

With the close of the academic year, I’ll have served 40 years as a college administrator. During my tenure, I’ve read countless articles on the purposes of higher education. Currently, the prevailing attitude seems to be that colleges exist principally to prepare graduates for the careers of their choice.

As a denizen of the academy, it should come as no surprise that I see the purpose of higher learning as considerably more than mere career preparation. I was reminded of this most recently by the story of Aaron Schlossberg.

You may have read that Aaron Schlossberg is a successful New York attorney, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University Law School, and a member of the New York State Bar Association. He is also now infamously known for the racist invective he spewed at Latino servers preparing his lunch at a New York eatery last week.

I was moved to write this not to condemn Mr. Schlossberg, whom I don’t know, but to make the point that education is an inescapably moral endeavor. As educational institutions, colleges and universities, and their faculties and staffs, have the responsibility to inculcate moral values that lead to moral action into the career education process.

Clearly, Schlossberg’s education prepared him for a law career. His alma maters have lofty aims. Johns Hopkins exists, according to its mission statement, “to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.” George Washington University states it was founded for “furthering human well-being.” While institutions of higher learning cannot be judged on the basis of one graduate, we should consider what we expect of them, based on their own descriptions, which goes beyond mere career preparation. A reading of mission statements would lead one to conclude that career preparation, character development and moral development are inextricably intertwined.

Career success absent a moral compass, and moral action is hollow. In the case of Schlossberg, his moral indiscretion, documented on numerous cellphones and disseminated on the internet, will likely negatively impact what has seemingly otherwise been a successful career.

Ultimately, colleges and universities exist not merely to train lawyers, or members of other professions, but to assist students in the formation of the moral identity that informs their careers.

As Patricia McGuire, the president of Trinity College in Washington, recently wrote, the “value proposition [of higher education] for the American public and the global society we serve … should be, unabashedly, about real civic, social and moral values.”

When we think of the purpose of a college education, let’s think not only in terms of the careers we hope our children will have. We should also stop to think about the story of Aaron Schlossberg and the type of society we hope they will inherit.

Robert A. Bonfiglio is vice president for student and campus life at SUNY Geneseo.