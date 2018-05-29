Amber Alert canceled, but toddler still missing

The Amber Alert for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon from Wayne County has been canceled, but the child is still missing, according to New York State Police.

The toddler was taken from an address on Joy Road in the Town of Sodus on Dec. 16, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The body of his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was found in Sodus, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Her boyfriend, Alberto "Ebavardo Gutierrez" Reyes, was charged with tampering with physical evidence after Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found in a bag in the woods behind a farm on Joy Road.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said he believes the child will not be found alive, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (315) 946-9711.