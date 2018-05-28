Yoga and healthy eating on tap at Elmwood Village Farmers Market

Yoga returns this week to the Elmwood Village Farmers Market along with a monthly program designed to promote healthy eating.

The market, which features nearly 40 vendors selling fresh, seasonal and local produce and products, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Entertainment this week will feature No Illusions from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Rob Falgiano from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Queen City Contra from 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

HEAL Bflo's free weekly yoga classes run from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants should bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water.

The Food Bank of Western New York’s “Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables!” monthly program also returns. The goal of this obesity prevention nutrition education initiative is to promote fruit and vegetable consumption.