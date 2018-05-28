VISHER, Bennie, Jr.

VISHER - Bennie, Jr. Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest after a long illness on May 24, 2018. Beloved husband of Melva D. Visher; loving father of Stephanie (Rev. Blevins) Saxton, Gary and Bennie (Grace) Visher, III; father of late Alexander Visher and Cathy Sheperd; grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 11 and great-great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Edith Cunningham and the late Harold Visher; son of the late Bennie Visher, Sr. and Addie Mae (Pankey) Visher. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Wednesday from 11-12 noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of WNY. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.