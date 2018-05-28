Two men seen fleeing from scene of late-night car fire

NIAGARA FALLS – A witness told police he saw two men fleeing from an alley in the 400 block of 17th Street late Friday, where a car was apparently set fire. The fire spread to a nearby garage before being brought under control.

Police said that just before midnight, they found a 2006 Honda Pilot fully engulfed in flames, and the fire spreading to a nearby garage. The vehicle, owned by a Seventh Street woman, was destroyed by the flames and the garage, owed by a 17th Street man, was extensively damaged, according to reports.

A witness who left the scene prior to the arrival of police reportedly told a man in the area that he saw two men set the car on fire before fleeing from the scene. An investigation into the incident is continuing.