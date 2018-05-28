Two cars stolen after keys are left inside

NIAGARA FALLS – Police said that two vehicles were stolen over the weekend after keys were left inside.

A 15th Street man said that he stopped to visit a food vendor in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday, and that when he walked up to the vendor, in front of Big Ed's BBQ, his female friend jumped into his 2013 Chevrolet and drove off. Efforts to contact the woman were unsuccessful.

A LaSalle Avenue resident told police he parked his 2013 Ford in front of his house around 11:50 a.m. Saturday while he ran inside to drop off some clothes. When he came back out, he saw the car being driven off quickly, last seen turning north on 19th Street.

A witness reported seeing two females jump into the vehicle and drive off, police said.