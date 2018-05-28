Things to do in Western New York: May 29

5 p.m. to midnight at 3648 South Park Ave., Blasdell. No cost to attend.

Eclectic Blasdell restaurant invites well-wishers to congregate for its fourth birthday, fueled with free snacks from the Bystro, Nickel City Cheese and Mile 303, beverage tastings from 42 North, Community Beer Works, Lockhouse Distillery and Zamir Vodka, plus Lomo Lomo food truck and a cash bar.

Adding to the party will be the live music of Gravy and the magic of Garrett Thomas. - Andrew Galarneau

Noon to 1 p.m. in Niagara Square (65 Niagara Square). Free to attend.

The Pride Center of Western New York, the Stonewall Democrats of WNY, Mayor Byron Brown and more luminaries will raise a pride flag at noon in Niagara Square, marking the beginning of Buffalo's Pride Week, which concludes with a parade and Pride Festival on June 3. Go here for the full schedule of Pride Week. - Ben Tsujimoto

Beers and Gears for Ride for Roswell

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill (7800 Transit Road, East Amherst). Admission is $20 at the door and includes two drink tickets. The event repeats at the same location June 13.

Fundraising for the June 23 Ride for Roswell is in full gear (great pun), and this first of two Santora's events is a good way to support a rider, a team or even yourself. The happy hour event is a convenient way to network, sample a few beer varieties and help others raise funds for the charity bicycle race. - Ben Tsujimoto

Note: Brockhampton, a buzzy indie show at Town Ballroom, has officially sold out in advance. Read more about that concert in Jeff Miers' can't-miss shows post, below.