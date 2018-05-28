The Healthy 10: Two Slow Rolls, a Superhero race and a 5K in Alden on tap this week

Slow Rolls on the waterfront and Tonawanda, a Superhero run and walk in Delaware Park, and a 5K in Alden are among WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

MONDAY

Memorial Day on the waterfront: The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park will be the place to be today. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that's just the beginning. A Wall of Honor Ceremony in the Hangar Building starts at 10 a.m., and a lost submarines memorial service happens at 2. Slow Roll bike riders will disembark from the park at 6 p.m. and return for an afterparty on the fantail of the USS Little Rock. For more info, visit buffalonavalpark.org; first-time Slow Roll riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org.

WEDNESDAY

Walk on Wednesdays: The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo will host its last Wednesday walk of the spring season at noon from the Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center, Washington and Clinton streets. This 30-minute walk is free.

THURSDAY

Writing and journaling program: This program speaks to those who want to become better writers. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Four Honey Bees Cottage, 306 Main St., East Aurora. Journalist Christina Abt will talk about all aspects of writing, from journaling and family memoirs to magazine, newspaper and PR writing, along with books and publishing. Free. Reserve a seat by calling 652-0292.

FRIDAY

Alden 5K Race for Scholarships: Alden will be the place to be this evening. The Taste of Alden starts at 5 p.m. in the village and a 5K starts at 6:30 p.m. at Alden High School, 13190 Park St. The run will benefit the Alden Scholarship Foundation. A kids fun run also is part of the day. An afterparty includes live music by Six Seconds of Freedom and fireworks display. For registration and further information, visit the calendar page on Buffalorunners.com. Cost is $25 for run; $5 for fun run for those who register by Thursday. On-site registration sign-up starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

Ballin For a Cause: This 5-on-5 basketball tournament features more than 900 players and thousands of fans at sites in Toronto, New York and Pennsylvania. This is a Buffalo-based charity, however, and action in the city will start at 6 p.m. with celebrity games and opening day at Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Road. Games will continue at the college from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Up to $10,000 in scholarships will go to Western New York high school seniors, and recognize community members making an impact in education, youth sports, community involvement and health. For more info, visit ballinforacause.com.

Ken-Ton Pedal Party: Slow Roll Buffalo heads to the Northtowns with a bike run that will start at 7 p.m. from Caputi’s Sheridan Pub, 2351 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. The roll is suitable for all ages and abilities. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org. Helmets mandatory.

Superhero 5K race and 2-mile wellness walk: The walk starts at 6:30 p.m.; the run at 7:15 in Delaware Park alongside St. George’s Orthodox Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. This family-friendly event is designed to raise awareness of mental illness and support programs for the Mental Health Association of Erie County. Participants of all ages welcome – and encouraged to dress in their favorite superhero costume. Register by Thursday online at buffalosuperherorace.com; $30 for adults to run and $25 to walk; $15 for those age 6-12 and free for 5 and under. Register in person on race day at rates that are $5 higher. Event includes live music, food and drink, children’s activities and a costume contest.

SATURDAY

Urban Family Practice open house: To introduce its new clinic after the closure last year of the UB Family Medicine East Side office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jefferson Utica Plaza, 1315 Jefferson Ave. Celebratory opening will include a free bike helmet giveaway, facility tours, lunch vouchers redeemable at food trucks, music, free eye exams, and more. United Healthcare Community Plan is sponsoring the event.

Meditation event: Internationally renowned Buddhist teacher Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche will lead a retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road, Olean. Preregistration is required online at oleanmeditation.org or by phone at 244-1178. $115 for one day, $225 for two days; includes lunch.

Kidney fundraiser: For Jason Batch of Amherst, had to quit his job, and the transmission on his 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV is about to go. But those setbacks pale compared to his need for a kidney transplant. His loved ones will host a fundraiser on his behalf from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. The $25 cost includes food, soda, beer, door prizes and music. Tickets are available in advance by calling Batch’s mother, Lynda Gibson, at 939-6718; they’re also available at the door.

