TAYLOR, Henry T. "Doc"10-25-1923- 7-2-2017, Burgard, Buffalo State College, and University of Connecticut alumnus, enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Forces (AAF), February 1943.

Henry served in the Eighth Air Force Squadron and Ninth Infantry Support Group, servicing the P-47 Squadron. On D-Day June 6, 1944, he crossed the English Channel, serving in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central European campaigns, earning Corporal rank plus four battle stars. Dad, your five children and beloved wife Marilou Taylor carry your love of country and family in our hearts.