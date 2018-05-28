Story of WWII pilot who gave his life revealed on Memorial Day

The World War II Navy pilot from Snyder was first reported killed in action.

A few days later in the fall of 1944, the Navy offered Maurice L. "Moe" Naylon Jr.'s mother some hope: He had been spotted parachuting from his damaged warplane over the Philippine island of Luzon.

More good news soon arrived: Ensign Naylon "was safe in the hands of friendly troops."

But that was only to be followed by more bad news. Mary B. Naylon received a telegram on Jan. 24, 1945, stating her son had died nine days earlier when the plane carrying him and others back to the United States collided with another aircraft at the end of a runway on Leyte, another Philippine island.

Unlike in the previous months, there were no mistakes. Naylon, 21, had perished. His mother's heartbreak was complete. Her grandson says she never recovered from the loss.

But for years, the story of how Naylon survived after he was first thought to have been killed in action was unknown. That changed when a Filipino immigrant, living in the United States, established contact with the Naylon family.

Now for the first time, the young Navy aviator's story was made public Monday – Memorial Day – when the nation paid tribute to those who gave their lives defending America's freedoms.

Unlike the Navy's report that the ensign had parachuted to safety, Naylon was able to land his Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter plane in a water-filled rice paddy after it experienced mechanical difficulties. It was in the early morning of Sept. 21, 1944, outside Baluarte, a small farming village, not far from where Naylon had been attacking enemy targets. Philippine guerrillas, a resistance force fighting the Japanese, hurried to the plane and hid Naylon, who was uninjured.

"They then brought him late at night to my grandfather's farmhouse. We hid him up in the attic," Edwino S. Dizon told The Buffalo News in a phone call from his home in Philadelphia.

The Japanese troops, he recalled, routinely returned to the rice paddy, which had provided a soft landing for Naylon, and stripped the plane of its parts. The enemy then headed to the nearby Dizon farmhouse in the hopes of catching Naylon.

"We must have had some type of warning system to alert us when the Japanese were coming. I was only 7 at the time and unaware of the danger," Dizon said. "I later found out the Japanese had killed a villager when they went looking for him."

Providing shelter for several weeks to Naylon proved to be one of the most exciting events in Dizon's life.

"I didn't speak a word of English, but words were not needed. He was white and had rosy cheeks and to see that as a Filipino was very unusual. I sat at breakfast with him every morning and would just look at him," the now 80-year-old Dizon said, adding that the Americans routinely engaged the Japanese in aerial dogfights.

Dizon says he is uncertain if it was the candy Naylon gave him or the bravado he showed when told that the Japanese soldiers were coming, but it resulted in the pilot becoming "my personal hero."

The guerrillas eventually made contact with the Navy and arrangements were made for Naylon's return.

"We had a big goodbye and he was taken," said Dizon, who speculates that Naylon boarded an American submarine off the shores of Luzon.

Dizon, who settled in United States in 1963, said he and his relatives had always thought that at some point after the war Naylon would contact them because such a strong bond had been forged during their weeks together.

But the years passed and there was no contact.

Dizon says he had a premonition that Naylon had been killed, but he needed to know for sure. As an engineer who traveled to different U.S. cities, he checked the telephone directories hoping to find a listing for Maurice Naylon. The odds were against him.

"I had his name wrong. I thought it was Philip Morris Nylon, like the cigarette company and nylon fabric," Dizon said.

During a trip to Buffalo in the late 1990s, Dizon caught a break. He spotted a telephone listing for the Naylon Insurance Agency. He called the number.

"A lady answered and I said, 'Mrs. Naylon?' She said, 'Yes.' I thought at that point I had the pilot's wife. I blurted out the story of how when I was 7 years old 'I met your husband.' Then there was silence. Finally, she said, 'I guess you did not know.' Then I knew he did not make it. She continued that she was Mrs. Henry Naylon and her husband was the brother of the pilot," Dizon said.

Dizon and the Naylons began a friendship by exchanging Christmas cards. In one of the cards, Dizon mailed Henry Naylon the serial plate from his brother's airplane.

"It was one of the things the Japanese did not take," Dizon said.

But the Christmas cards abruptly stopped a few years later. Unbeknownst to Dizon, Henry had died. For approximately a decade, Dizon did not have contact with the family, but the desire to meet other Naylon relatives increased. He at last made contact with Maurice L. "Moe" Naylon III, the pilot's nephew.

Since then, they have become good friends. Dizon, in fact, traveled here last December to attend the Navy's commissioning of the new USS Little Rock LCS9 at Canalside. He was the guest of Maurice Naylon III, who served as chairman of the commissioning committee.

Dizon says he has never stopped thinking about the daring pilot who, so long ago, unexpectedly lived with his family.

"In my bedroom I have a model of the Hellcat plane he flew and a picture of him. So it's the first thing I see when I open my eyes in the morning," Dizon said.

Maurice Naylon III says he is forever grateful to the Dizon family for putting their lives on the line.

"The courage and kindness of the Dizon family will always serve as a strong bond with our family," said Naylon, who was named in honor of his uncle.

Naylon, in turn, named his son, Maurice IV, in honor of the war hero who was awarded the Air Medal. The great nephew was so inspired by his great uncle that he joined the military. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he serves as a captain in the Marine Corps.

And of Mary Naylon, the mother who never got over her son's death after receiving four different letters and telegrams from the Navy, Maurice Naylon III said:

"She died of a broken heart in 1951."