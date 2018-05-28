Stanley Cup notebook: Bettman lauds Kim Pegula's increased role

LAS VEGAS – Kim Pegula is the first female president in the National Hockey League since the 1950s and Commissioner Gary Bettman is thrilled to have her take a more active role in business with both the league and the Buffalo Sabres.

"The City of Buffalo is fortunate to have the Pegulas investing so heavily in the city, in the Bills, in the Sabres and all the construction they've done in the city itself," Bettman said Monday in T-Mobile Arena during his annual briefing prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. "They are passionate and they are committed."

With Terry Pegula completing the purchase of the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills in 2014, Kim Pegula has become one of the most prominent female executives in the four major sports. While heavily involved in both operations, Kim Pegula has often worked out of the spotlight. That has changed now that she's taken over the presidency of both teams in the wake of the abrupt resignation of Russ Brandon on May 1.

"Since she and Terry bought the team, Kim has been a regular attendee of Board of Governors meetings," Bettman said. "In fact, she I think attends more than Terry does, which is similiar to what we see with (co-owners) Susan and Henry Samueli in Anaheim. I think the fact she personally is getting more involved is a positive for both franchises and for the city."

In a wide-ranging interview on facets of both teams with The Buffalo News at least week's NFL owners meetings in Atlanta, Kim Pegula dropped a bit of a bombshell when she said that "I think everything’s on the table" in regards to the deteriorating condition of KeyBank Center.

The NHL opened two new arenas to spectacular reviews this season, T-Mobile and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Many other mid-'90s places like Buffalo have either been heavily renovated or are currently undergoing the process. Declining arena issues in places like Long Island and Calgary have long been a talking point for Bettman at these sessions, but Buffalo is not in that category yet.

It's well-known the league has supreme confidence in the way the Pegulas are operating the Sabres, and Bettman was pleased to learn Kim Pegula was stepping into a bigger role. The league had previously stated it was satisfied with the way the Sabres handled Brandon's departure, deferring to the team on an internal personnel matter.

As for the arena and Kim Pegula's role with it, Bettman simply said, "It doubles down on their commitment and I think they'll get things straightened out to everybody's satisfaction. We have worked with her in the past and we look forward to having her going forward."

...

In other items from Bettman's meeting with reporters:

Reports that the league will approve another expansion team to Seattle at next month's Board of Governors meetings here are "absolutely not true." Bettman did, however, say that vote could come up in the fall or early in the winter. A Seattle team would likely start play in the 2020-21 season.

The commissioner pointed out Game 1 came 342 days removed from the expansion draft that stocked the Golden Knights and the club has “astonished the sports world with its historic performance.” Bettman and deputy Bill Daly also said they've received "no pushback whatsoever" from owners about the fact the Golden Knights are in the final.

Asked to reiterate his long-stated position that CTE has no connection to head trauma in hockey, Bettman declined and said, "I don’t want to start another news cycle."

Bettman said, "I can tell you for sure that the franchise is not for sale" when asked if the league would like to see controversial Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk step aside. The Ottawa media was ablaze Monday with stories about how Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson reportedly said, "We hope we get a new owner" during an interview but then said his comment was off the record.

...

By starting the opener, Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury became the 19th netminder in NHL history to represent multiple teams in the Final – and the first since Dominik Hasek played for Detroit in 2002 after leading the Sabres in 1999 and appearing in relief in Game 4 for the Blackhawks in 1992.

Fleury is trying to become the first goalie in history to win the Cup for different teams in consecutive years.