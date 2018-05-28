Reporters' Notebook: May 28, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to scientist Louis Agassiz, born on this date in 1807, “Every great scientific truth goes through three stages. First, people say it conflicts with the Bible. Next, they say it has been discovered before. Lastly, they say they always believed it.”

MONEY TALKS – Guest speaker is Betsy Constantine from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The Art of Investing.” Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

TRUE OR FALSE – New Creation Fellowship, 3325 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, will host an Operation Protect Veterans fraud workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Presenters, which include the Erie County Veterans Service Agency and the AARP, will provide information on how to recognize identity scams, fake loan and cash offers, and bogus charity schemes. All are welcome. For info, call 631-8595.

LIKE NEW – A grand re-opening celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. next Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, where a $700,000 restoration program has been completed.

Admission is free for visitors, who can tour interior of the home, built in 1810, and hear about plans to improve the farmstead’s threshing barn, smoke house, animal pens, root cellar and privy. There also will be 19th century games, free refreshments and a baking contest in which visitors can enter their favorite baked dessert.

An informal complimentary picnic lunch, with hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, beverages and desserts, will be held from noon to 2 p.m., when a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the front entrance to the house. Reservations are not required. For more info, call 837-0893 or visit hullfamilyhome.com.

MILITARY REUNION – The USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates will hold a reunion Oct. 10 to 13 in the Doubletree Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Fla. All who served aboard the ships and all Navy and Marine Corps personnel who sailed aboard them are invited. For more info, call Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317, email yujack46709@gmail.com or visit the USS Iwo Jima Shipmates page on Facebook.

