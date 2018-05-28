Posting security photos of a man smashing a car windshield leads to arrest

State troopers arrested Michael R. Joanette, 52, of Pavilion, on Friday, after he was accused of smashing the windshield of a parked car four days earlier outside the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford.

Video surveillance showed a man exiting a vehicle and intentionally vandalizing the parked car. Security photos were posted by the Batavia News, which led to tips identifying Joanette as a suspect in the vandalism.

Joanette was arraigned in Pavilion Court, and remanded to Genesee County Jail. He is expected to appear in Stafford Court this week.