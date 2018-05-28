My View: She was a soul mate of a different kind

By Ron Gawel

I first met her in the fifth grade. That was eons ago, back in 1961 at Hyde Park School in Niagara Falls. Her name was Sharon and I didn't realize at the time that she was Heaven sent. Now that I think back, she more than likely, through her friendship and generosity, loyalty and unselfishness, altered and changed for the better my entire school career. It was that year that I unexpectedly and gratefully became fast friends with Sharon for the reason, I can only guess, that maybe we were both misfits. With her, I privately co-existed in an anxiety-free fantasy world of two equals.

I did possess my own motley crew of mischievous male comrades, scoundrels at times, that every guy, if he's lucky, needs to co-exist with for reasons of sanity and, I suppose, appearance's sake. I was in essence leading a dual existence. I shared plenty of antics with my buddies, but Sharon and I, too, were inseparable kids secretly at play away from the the outside world. We enjoyed each other's company in her parents' well-supervised home, where we would listen to records and spent time in her basement lifting weights with her dad. As it turned out, Sharon would be the one who developed all the muscles and I would remain the scrawny one, but it was time well spent together.

We happened to be two lost souls in the school environment who never fit in that well with other more accepted and popular members of the class. We were the ones who typically were last to be chosen as teammates in gym class, an always humiliating, hurtful and embarrassing low-esteem builder. As the two outsiders, we would learn to relish and revel in our time together in and out of school. As children, we found it fitting to make up playful voices, exchanging quips of childish fancy. “You're foolish!” she would often in a low and squeaky voice utter to me as she turned in her seat. It was a playful and ongoing thing through the fifth and sixth grades, us exchanging childish whispers as sweet and innocent nothings. Sharon had become a true and loyal friend whom I would never forget was there for me during those academically trying times. We had found each other.

Fifth grade was tough. Sharon came to my rescue more times than I could remember. She “saved” me from certain failure. Seated at the desk in front of me in both fifth and sixth grade, Sharon ever so discreetly moved aside to “come through” for me again and again. She would slip me answers to questions on homework and tests. We became an unstoppable team! There would be much we would experience in fifth grade that year. At Christmastime we performed the annual school play, which was a makeshift, somewhat accurate (and unintentionally hilarious) rendition of “A Christmas Carol.” Similarly, in sixth grade, Sharon and I teamed up as we, along with the rest of the class, would have to live in fear of the obsessive rigidness of our elderly teacher and her perfect way of doing things. She would vehemently unleash daily health inspections on her students and oral newspaper reports that we dreaded.

Things changed once we entered the junior and senior high. We were never together again in any classes, and I was forced to “make it” on my own. There would never be another Sharon to help me along the way. With the rest of our graduating class of 1969, we went our separate ways off to college to work on building budding careers and find our purpose in life. My path would not cross with Sharon's during those next four years as we both worked diligently to pursue teaching careers and hopefully one day land a position in the hallowed halls of the schools where we first had become friends. Our “connection” never quite caught fire as adults. But I fondly remember Sharon and all she'd done for me and the times we secretly shared dating back to 1961 when it all began and her playful utterings of “You're foolish!” would ring true to me even today.

