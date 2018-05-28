Mackowiak, Edward J.

MACKOWIAK - Edward J. May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Zelasko); dear father of Janine (Thomas) Schuster, Jeanette (Keith) Cordaro, James and John (Suzanne) Mackowiak; grandfather of Abigail, Anaclaire, Amy, Quinn and Jay; brother of Leona (Joseph) Zengerski, Tina, Donald (Sharon) and the late Joan Paradowski and Arthur Mackowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St. (3 blocks west of S. Ogden St.), Wednesday at 10 AM. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com