Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander relieved that kickoffs were saved

Relief was the big reaction from Buffalo Bills elder statesman Lorenzo Alexander on the NFL's big changes to the kickoff play.

Alexander made his name in the NFL on special teams and he was fearful that the kickoff was doomed for 2018.

A creative alternative was crafted, however, and the play that Alexander passionately thinks belongs in the game has been given a reprieve.

"I'm glad they're doing something outside of taking it out of the game," Alexander said after the Bills' organized team activity practice last week. "It was something that initially they were threatening to take away, but then they came together with a lot of the great minds who've played this game over the years on special teams. I think they came up with a pretty good solution."

The new rules, approved at last week's spring owners meeting, prevent the kickoff coverage team from getting a running start. The coverage men must stand within a yard of the kickoff point (usually the 35-yard line) until the ball is kicked.

Meanwhile, at least eight players on the return team must be within 15 yards of where the ball is kicked and there is no hitting in the 15-yard zone between where the ball is kicked and the front line of the return team. There's also no motion by the kicking team until the ball is kicked and no two-man blocking wedge for the return team.

Alexander turns 35 on Thursday (he's 10 days older than Kyle Williams). He made the Pro Bowl for Washington in 2012. He thinks the rules will create more big returns.

"Obviously it's going to be a drastic change," Alexander said. "It's going to be different. How you make plays is going to be different. It's going to probably be a little bit more space for returners. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. But it's going to be a learning curve for all the special teams coaches."

Alexander remains a key special-teamer for the Bills, even though he's a starting linebacker and made the Pro Bowl at linebacker in 2016.

He's so passionate about the importance of the kickoff return he taped a video appeal for NFL decision-makers in late April. The NFL brought together a group of 10 special-teams coaches plus former players (such as Bills great Steve Tasker) to craft changes to the kickoff play in early May.

"It's an essential part of the game, and it's really been woven into the fabric and the culture of football," Alexander said in the video. "I understand that there's been a lot of talk about taking it away. But that would be a huge mistake for the game for the fans because it's definitely a play that is exciting that the fans love, it deals with field position and it's also a scoring play."

The rules changes were prompted by a desire to reduce injuries. An NFL study found that concussions occurred on kickoffs at a rate five times higher than any other play.

"I know it’s a huge concern as far as the injury risk, after talking to a lot of special teams coaches and obviously Steve Tasker who was in that room," Alexander said.