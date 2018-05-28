Letter: Trump is making our country weaker

My American Heritage dictionary defines a witch as “a woman popularly believed to have supernatural powers and practice sorcery.”

So when President Trump repeatedly complains he is a victim of a witch hunt, what does he mean? Is our alpha male president secretly female? Perhaps special counsel Mueller is conducting a Don Juan hunt, but it is not a witch hunt.

Sorcery – “use of supernatural power over others” – does, however, accurately describe his ascent to power. How else could such an unqualified, untruthfulphony become leader of the free world?

Lately our non-tax return disclosing president has the chutzpah to ask for transparency! Is he making America great? No ... he is making our country a joke, divided and weaker.

Donald Blank

Buffalo