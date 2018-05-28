Letter: Teachers, unions don’t want high-turnout elections

The Buffalo News reports that fewer people are voting in school budget elections. The voting takes place in May. That is no accident.

Teachers and their unions prefer it that way. The last thing they want is a large turnout. If teachers were concerned by a low turnout there would be a movement to include school budget votes in the November dates when most voters turn out.

Not only do the teachers and their unions want a low vote that is more controllable, but if the voters have the audacity to vote down a budget the system requires that it be presented again to the voters.

If the voters persist and vote the budget down again the system takes steps to punish such audacity. For example, school athletics and road trips will be curtailed, normally very popular items with students and parents.

So if we want a higher voter turnout let’s get the state to save money and have school budget votes in the November elections.

Cheryl Cranston

West Seneca