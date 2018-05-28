Letter: Regime change could be a disaster for Iran

Secretary of State Pompeo, why are you driving us to war in the Middle East? Your answer to a reporter’s question includes the sentences: “At the end of the day, the Iranian people get to make a choice about their leadership. If they make a decision quickly, that would be wonderful, if they choose not to do so, we will stay hard at this until reaching the outcome I set forward.”

Mike, the Iranian people and voters have been doing the best they can. They elected and re-elected the most moderate presidential candidate presented to them by wide margins. They are working quietly at home for a more moderate and tolerant Islam. They are waiting patiently for the economic benefits that should come from relaxed economic sanctions.

Working patiently and peacefully with citizens and voters, regime change is possible over time. The sudden, violent regime change you and John Bolton want is impossible and would be disastrous to attempt.

David Gaeddert

Amherst