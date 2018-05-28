Letter: Don’t use Texas as model for special education funding

The Buffalo News’ editorial regarding special education funding for Buffalo public school children suggested that funding should be carefully evaluated due to lower enrollment without cutting teachers.

It is disturbing that your editorial compared the percentage of New York State special education students with the 8.6 percent receiving services in Texas.

In January, the U.S. Department of Education revealed Texas violated federal law which required schools to serve all students with disabilities. Texas had set a goal of 8.5 percent, which for the past decade inappropriately denied thousands of students special education services.

Secondly, New York State requires each district establish a multidisciplinary committee for referrals, evaluations and reviews, with due process protection to ensure our precious students are provided vital special education services.

Richard D. Hunt

Lancaster