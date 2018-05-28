Letter: Ch. 4’s frequency change leaves a viewer distressed

The first television I saw was a 15 minute Kukla, Fran and Ollie puppet show on a 15-inch round black and white, at a neighbor’s house around 1950. This was broadcast on WBEN Channel 4, the first TV station in Buffalo (later WIVB.) From the top of the Statler Hotel, with Virgil Booth news, Ward Fenton weather and Charles R. Turner, advertising.

Soon afterward we got our own television and I grew up watching Howdy-Doody, with Buffalo Bob, many Saturday westerns, Meet the Millers cooking show, Friday Night Wrestling with Sunny War Cloud, Glorious George, from Memorial Auditorium and Chuck Healy.

On the air broadcasting was 4 p.m. to midnight only.

Now 68 years later the FCC has directed Channel 4 to change frequency and broadcast from Grand Island Flats effective April 16, and to discontinue use of the Colden Tower on Boston Hills. The result is no Channel 4 free reception for many in the Southtowns without cable or satellite.

Goodbye Channel 4 and CBS. We will miss Jeff Glor, CBS Evening News, Sixty Minutes, Jeopardy, local news and weather, football and many others. WIVB is not on our side.

Dennis M. King

Delevan