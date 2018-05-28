Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Softball - Section VI championships

Five teams will book trip to Saturday's Far West Regionals:

Class AA: 3-Niagara Wheatfield vs. 5-Lancaster, 5 p.m. at Williamsville East

Class A: Williamsville East (A-1) vs. Iroquois (A-2), 4 p.m. at Williamsville North

Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Eden (B-2), 6:30 p.m. at Williamsville North

Class C: 1-Portville vs. 2-Chautauqua Lake, 5:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure

Class D: 1-Franklinville vs. 3-North Collins, 4 p.m. at St. Bonaventure

2. Boys lacrosse - CHSAA final

Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe's takes on Chaminade of Long Island at a downstate location that had yet to be determined as of Monday morning.

3. Softball - CHSAA tournament

Nardin travels to Hofstra University on Long Island for the Catholic state tournament action.

