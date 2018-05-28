Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Tuesday
1. Softball - Section VI championships
Five teams will book trip to Saturday's Far West Regionals:
- Class AA: 3-Niagara Wheatfield vs. 5-Lancaster, 5 p.m. at Williamsville East
- Class A: Williamsville East (A-1) vs. Iroquois (A-2), 4 p.m. at Williamsville North
- Class B: Olean (B-1) vs. Eden (B-2), 6:30 p.m. at Williamsville North
- Class C: 1-Portville vs. 2-Chautauqua Lake, 5:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure
- Class D: 1-Franklinville vs. 3-North Collins, 4 p.m. at St. Bonaventure
2. Boys lacrosse - CHSAA final
Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe's takes on Chaminade of Long Island at a downstate location that had yet to be determined as of Monday morning.
3. Softball - CHSAA tournament
Nardin travels to Hofstra University on Long Island for the Catholic state tournament action.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
Weekend roundup
Sidelines (May 28): Baseball and softball polls, coming attractions, etc.
Maryvale, Lancaster earn redeeming championship-game victories
Roy-Hart's breakthrough baseball season includes first-ever trip to regionals
JFK's Allen adds triple jump, 110 hurdles wins to ECIC long jump record
