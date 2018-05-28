GEORGE, Leland M.

GEORGE - Leland M. May 26, 2018 of Elma at age 92. Beloved husband of 72 years to Hildegard (nee Herrmann) George; devoted father of Donald George, Marlise (late Gerry) Swartz, Ingrid (Gary) Carroll and the late Ronald George; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Paul (Liz) George, Rosemary Zell and the late Gerald, Theresa, Leona, David, Donald, Vincent, Shirley, Rita and Arlene; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com