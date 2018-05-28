BuffaloNews.com
Sign In
Subscribe
West Side Rowing Club hosts the Fontana All High Regatta
Canisius has a team meeting as the West Side Rowing Club hosts the Fontana All High Regatta at West Side Rowing Club on Monday, May 28, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
A Canisius lightweight 4+ heads out for a race.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary, out front in boat 1, wins the Women's Freshman/Novice 4+.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
West Side Rowing Club Mens 1V 1X wins event No. 6.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Canisius Men's Lightweight 4+ (2), event No. 7, is leading their other boat (4) as they row to a win.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
In event No. 8, Women's Lightweight 4+, Nardin comes in second place.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
In event No. 8, Women's Lightweight 4+, City Honors rows to a third-place finish.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Nardin wins in event No. 10, Women's JV 8, as spectators watch from shoreline at the West Side Rowing Club.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
St. Joe's JV 8 Rowers bring the boat up and onto a pair of saddles.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
West Side Rowing Club coach Michael Cute holds a team meeting for the Women's Varsity 4 and Light Weight 8.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Monday, May 28, 2018
Rowers compete in the Fontana All High Regatta at the West Side Rowing Club in Buffalo on Monday, May 28, 2018.
