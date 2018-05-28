Forecast: Highs near or in the 80s and then chance of showers later in the week

Expect warm and sunny weather to continue throughout the week in the Buffalo area.

Temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be in the low to mid-80s, with Wednesday showing some humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday, and showers are likely after 9 p.m. Thursday and into Friday, according to the weather service.

Later in the week, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 74, on Friday followed by partly sunny weather, with a high near 67, on Saturday.

The forecast for Sunday is mostly cloudy, with a high near 68, and a 30 percent chance of precipitation.