Falls Councilman Voccio to lead hike into Niagara Gorge

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio has announced that he will lead a hike along the Niagara River Gorge on June 3. Hikers will meet Voccio at the northwest corner of the Whirlpool State Park parking lot at 2 p.m.

There will be two walks. One will proceed to Devil’s Hole State Park along the rim of the Gorge, which will take about one hour round trip.

More adventurous hikers can join Voccio down the Devil’s Hole stairs into the Gorge, along the river and back up the Whirlpool stairs, returning to the parking lot. An arduous hike, it will take about two hours and is intended only for experienced hikers.