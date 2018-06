DOMES, Carol E. (Anger)

DOMES - Carol E. (nee Anger)

Age 76, of West Valley, died May 27, 2018. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 am in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Full notice and online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.