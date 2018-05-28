Capitals-Golden Knights Game 1: Five Things to Know

LAS VEGAS – The time for talk is (finally) over. The Stanley Cup final gets underway Monday in T-Mobile Arena, with the upstart Vegas Golden Knights meeting the Washington Capitals in Game 1.

Faceoff is shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC and the 5 p.m. Pacific start means there won't be much in the way of pregame news. The Golden Knights had an optional morning skate in their practice facility in Summerlin while the Capitals don't plan to skate at all during the games here. Coach Barry Trotz is slated to meet the media at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Here are Five Things to Know about Game 1:

1. The pregame festivities: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will host his annual welcome-to-the-Cup-final news conference at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, outside the building a free concert from rapper Lil Jon will be held on Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile's front door. It's heavily recommended that television viewers watch the pregame show shortly after 8 p.m. because the Vegas game presentation team has quickly become the envy of the league, to the point that NBC televised the show during the Western Conference final and plans to do so again.

2. In the nets: Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury and Washington's Brayden Holtby enter the final about as hot as any two goaltenders can be. Fleury has Game 1 shutouts at home this postseason against Los Angeles (30 saves) and San Jose (33 saves), and is looking to become the first goaltender in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in consecutive years for different teams.

"I'm proud of my teammates, the way that all together as a team and the organization, how they put this team together and where we're at right now," Fleury said Sunday. "It's been a lot of fun meeting people from Vegas talking about their hockey team. ... the more the season went on, the more people I met saying they were proud of the team."

Holtby, meanwhile, posted shutouts in Games 6 and 7 of the East final against Tampa Bay and is on a personal shutout string of 159:27, just 9:45 shy of his career best.

3. Golden Knights history: Vegas is the first team to make the final in its first season since the 1968 St. Louis Blues and the first club to get this far in its inaugural trip to the postseason since the 1996 Florida Panthers got to the final in year three of their existence. But the Blues and Panthers have a dubious note in common: Both were swept. Vegas is 12-3 in this year's playoffs, so a repeat of that seems unlikely.

4. The Ovechkin report: It's the long-awaited first game on hockey's biggest stage for Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals. He has 12 goals this postseason, a career high for him and two shy of John Druce's franchise record of 14 goals set in 1990. Among players with at least 100 games played, Ovechkin ranks ninth in NHL history with an average of 0.50 goals per game during the playoffs (58 goals n 116 GP)

5. Home/road advantage?: It will be interesting to see which trend continues in this series. In a year when home teams have struggled in the playoffs, the Golden Knights are 6-1 at home (losing only a double-overtime game to San Jose). Meanwhile, the Caps are 8-2 on the road and closed all three of their previous series away from Capital One Arena, including the Game 7 showdown at Tampa Bay.