[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kim Pegula making her mark in NFL ownership circles

Kim Pegula wields unprecedented power as co-owner and president of both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. She is one of only two women in the NFL with full control of the day-to-day management of a team and the only current female president in the NHL.

On top of that, Pegula serves on three NFL ownership committees — Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory, Business Ventures and NFL Foundation.

"Three committee memberships put Pegula at the high end among ownership," veteran Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci writes. "Her primary motivation to be so involved at this level was enhancing her ability to develop a stronger understanding of the NFL and the process of building relationships with other team owners.

More from Vic Carucci's exclusive interview with Kim Pegula: On Russ Brandon's departure ... On stepping in as team president ... On NFL's new anthem policy ... On the difficult road to a new stadium.

Brian Moorman's PUNT Foundation merges with Children's Hospital: The former Bills punter believes merging his foundation for children with cancer with the Children’s Hospital foundation will give it greater fundraising ability to help more families, News features reporter Tim O'Shei writes.

Children's Hospital visit put things in perspective for Sean McDermott: "The smiles that are on the children's faces in there," the Bills coach told Jay Skurski. "It's incredible. It brightens my day. It gives me energy. We talk a lot in this building about juice, you know, and those kids down there have juice, even though you understand why maybe they wouldn't. But they give me a lot of juice, and I love it.” Watch video of the visit here.

Tim Graham's five-part series on the cultivation of Josh Allen: You bloom where you're planted | What drives Josh Allen? Start with his California hometown | From Pop Warner to Bills, playing QB was 'only thing' Allen wanted to do | Rejection fueled his desire to play football in college — and beyond | From Wyoming to the Bills, Allen aims to be among the all-time greats.

Good news on Bills WRs: Kelvin Benjamin was looking fit and was participating fully at this week's organized team activity workouts, Mark Gaughan writes. The bad news is Zay Jones will be sidelined the rest of the spring following knee surgery.

Jay Skurski's mailbag: Does Shaq Lawson have a future in Buffalo?

Photo gallery: From last week's OTAs.

