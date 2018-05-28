BELLOMO, Hedwig "Hedy" (Novotny)

May 26, 2018. Wife of the late Elia Bellomo; dear aunt of Peter (Magdalena) and John (Cheryl) Bellomo; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 10-11 AM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with services to follow at 11AM. Hedy was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a very active world traveler. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com