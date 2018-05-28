BAC three times the legal limit leads to felony drunken driving charge

State troopers in Batavia arrested a Rochester woman on a felony driving while intoxicated charge at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 in Bergen.

Trametrias L. Scott, 40, was stopped for allegedly passing a stop sign. After alcohol was detected on her breath, she was transported to the Batavia state police zone headquarters.

A breathalyzer test determined her blood alcohol content was at 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit, troopers said.

Scott also was charged with circumvention of an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without stop lights and having an uninspected vehicle.

After her arraignment in the Town of Batavia Court, she was remanded to the Genesee County Jail. Scott is being detained in lieu of $2,500 or a $5,000 bond.